Books I Read in 2014

Here’s my annual list of books I read this year. I tend to read mostly nonfiction, but this year I read six whole novels, which is a lot for me. As always, I followed my interests wherever they took me.
Early in the year, during the Oscar season, I got into books about movies. Early spring was dominated by Richard Evans’s Third Reich trilogy, about 2,000 pages in all, but worth it. In late spring/early summer I got into science and communications; summer was history and fiction; after a fall trip to Walt Disney World, I re-read a terrific Walt Disney biography; and the last part of the year was British monarchs and more fiction.
Here’s my list:
- Alfred Hitchcock: A Life in Darkness and Light, Patrick McGilligan (first few chapters)
- How to Read a Film: Movies, Media, and Beyond, James Monaco (first half)
- Final Cut: Art, Money, and Ego in the Making of Heaven’s Gate, the Film that Sank United Artists, Steven Bach (1/27-2/8)
- Pat and Dick: The Nixons, An Intimate Portrait of a Marriage, Will Swift (mid-February to 3/6)
- Those Angry Days: Roosevelt, Lindbergh, and America’s Fight Over World War II, 1939-1941, Lynne Olson (3/9?-3/23)
- The Coming of the Third Reich, Richard J. Evans (3/23-3/28) (re-read)
- The Third Reich in Power, Richard J. Evans (3/28-4/6)
- The Third Reich at War, Richard J. Evans (4/6-4/24)
- Thinking the Twentieth Century, Tony Judt with Timothy Snyder (4/24-5/3)
- The Story of Earth: The First 4.5 Billion Years, from Stardust to Living Planet, Robert M. Hazen (5/11-5/18)
- The Idea Factory: Bell Labs and the Great Age of American Innovation, Jon Gertner (5/24-6/3)
- The Master Switch: The Rise and Fall of Information Empires, Tim Wu (6/5-6/14)
- Captive Audience: The Telecom Industry and Monopoly Power in the New Gilded Age, Susan Crawford (6/17?-28)
- The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914, Christopher Clark (7/1-7/25)
- The Invisible Bridge: The Fall of Nixon and the Rise of Reagan, Rick Perlstein (7/29-8/24)
- Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage, Haruki Murakami (9/1-9/8)
- 10:04, Ben Lerner (9/8-9/12)
- The Bone Clocks, David Mitchell (9/14-9/27)
- Walt Disney: The Triumph of the American Imagination, Neal Gabler (10/4-11/4?) (re-read)
- Victoria: A Life, A. N. Wilson (11/8?-11/23)
- The Heir Apparent: A Life of Edward VII, the Playboy Prince, Jane Ridley (11/24-12/6)
- All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (12/6-12/12)
- The Metropolis Case, Matthew Gallaway (12/13-12/22)
- The Good Lord Bird, James McBride (12/22-12/27)
- Ecstatic Nation: Confidence, Crisis, and Compromise, 1848-1877, Brenda Wineapple (currently reading)
(Here’s last year’s list.)
What did you think of The Idea Factory? I’ve been debating whether or not to add it to my long list of reads on innovation.
I enjoyed it – it combined short biographies of people like Claude Shannon, William Shockley, etc. with the stories of some of their discoveries – semiconductors, transistors, radar, etc. Very interesting.
I liked The Good Lord Bird, which is the only one on your list that I’ve read. How was All the Light We Cannot See? I know it’s gotten rave reviews. Years ago, I read Cloudsplitter by Russell Banks, which is also a novel about John Brown.
I loved All the Light We Cannot See. So sparely, beautifully written. And the chapters are very short so it kind of pulls you along.