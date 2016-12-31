Books I Read in 2016

Here’s a list of the books I read in 2016, in chronological order:

  • Interactive Data Visualization for the Web, Scott Murray
  • Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush, Jon Meacham
  • The Innovators: How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution, Walter Isaacson (first part)
  • The Magic of Math: Solving for x and Figuring Out Why, Arthur Benjamin
  • The English and Their History, Robert Tombs (first half)
  • Project Future: The Inside Story Behind the Creation of Disney World, Chad Denver Emerson
  • Betrayal: The Crisis in the Catholic Church, The Investigative Staff of the Boston Globe
  • Three Years in Wonderland: The Disney Brothers, C. V. Wood, and the Making of the Great American Theme Park, Todd James Pierce (first few chapters)
  • The Oxford History of the French Revolution, William Doyle
  • Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari
  • Ancient Rome: The Rise and Fall of an Empire, Simon Baker
  • John Quincy Adams: Militant Spirit, James Traub
  • America’s Great Debate: Henry Clay, Stephen A. Douglas, and the Compromise That Preserved the Union, Fergus M. Bordewich
  • Test-Driven Development with Python, Harry Percival (most of it)
  • Hitler: Ascent, 1889-1939, Volker Ullrich
  • The Nix, Nathan Hill
  • Death’s End, Cixin Liu
  • Time Travel: A History, James Gleick
  • Herbert Hoover: A Life, Glen Jeansonne
  • Herbert Hoover in the White House: The Ordeal of the Presidency, Charles Rappleye
  • The Framers’ Coup: The Making of the United States Constitution, Michael J. Klarman
  • Moonglow, Michael Chabon
  • The Yiddish Policemen’s Union, Michael Chabon
  • Jefferson the Virginian (Jefferson and His Time, Vol. 1), Dumas Malone
  • Jefferson and the Rights of Man (Jefferson and His Time, Vol. 2), Dumas Malone

One thought on “Books I Read in 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *