Some Things I’ve Written

The Top Ten Moments of My 20s

Padilla Verdict: The Rule of Law Won
letter to the New York Times, August 18, 2007

Gay Sex in the ’00s
New York Blade

Bush and Gays
letter to the New York Times, June 11, 2003

Why I Think Conservatism is Wrong

The “Meaning” of Matthew Shepard
UVa Declaration, October 22, 1998

Imagine Tolerance, Effect Change
UVa Cavalier Daily, October 21, 1998

Statement in support of my former high school’s Gay/Straight Alliance
(October 1998)

Fool’s Errand: A Book Review
(October 1999)

From the blog:

Buffy Reviews (mostly season 7)

From college:

In Honor of St. Valentine
(February 14, 1995)

Belonging Again
(May 1, 1995)

3 thoughts on “Writings

  1. Thank you for posting the text of your wedding ceremony! My boyfriend and I are getting married next year and I’ve been looking for various examples and texts for our ceremony. Congratulations on making it official. :)

  3. Sorry to post here, but I found your blog when I was looking for issues re short guys and clothing choices. I know that was back in 2003. I was wondering what you’ve found worked for you. I’m sure you’ve heard (or maybe even purchased) some Peter Manning clothes by now. I’m in the process of developing my own clothing company for shorter guys (I’m 5’6″ and about 120lbs.) who like things to be a tad more on the fitted side. I would appreciate your opinion on what brands have worked, what they could do better, and so forth. Hopefully, you’ll oblige me. Thanks!

