Sorry, Trumpolini, you can’t win me over by saying that you believe same-sex marriage is “settled,” for three reasons.

(1) You’re a pathological liar who will say anything and change any position if it gives you what you want, which is power.

(2) You’ll appoint right-wing judges.

(3) You can’t divide your enemies by giving some of us crumbs and hoping you’ll peel us off. Even if I were a straight white Christian male with a large estate, you’d still disgust me because of what you’re going to do to immigrants, Muslims, people of color, people without means, people who need birth control, people who need abortions for reasons that are not ours to judge, and others.

Nice try.