Here’s a list of the books I read in 2016, in chronological order:

Interactive Data Visualization for the Web, Scott Murray

Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush, Jon Meacham

The Innovators: How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution, Walter Isaacson (first part)

The Magic of Math: Solving for x and Figuring Out Why, Arthur Benjamin

The English and Their History, Robert Tombs (first half)

Project Future: The Inside Story Behind the Creation of Disney World, Chad Denver Emerson

Betrayal: The Crisis in the Catholic Church, The Investigative Staff of the Boston Globe

Three Years in Wonderland: The Disney Brothers, C. V. Wood, and the Making of the Great American Theme Park, Todd James Pierce (first few chapters)

The Oxford History of the French Revolution, William Doyle

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari

Ancient Rome: The Rise and Fall of an Empire, Simon Baker

John Quincy Adams: Militant Spirit, James Traub

America’s Great Debate: Henry Clay, Stephen A. Douglas, and the Compromise That Preserved the Union, Fergus M. Bordewich

Test-Driven Development with Python, Harry Percival (most of it)

Hitler: Ascent, 1889-1939, Volker Ullrich

The Nix, Nathan Hill

Death’s End, Cixin Liu

Time Travel: A History, James Gleick

Herbert Hoover: A Life, Glen Jeansonne

Herbert Hoover in the White House: The Ordeal of the Presidency, Charles Rappleye

The Framers’ Coup: The Making of the United States Constitution, Michael J. Klarman

Moonglow, Michael Chabon

The Yiddish Policemen’s Union, Michael Chabon

Jefferson the Virginian (Jefferson and His Time, Vol. 1), Dumas Malone

Jefferson and the Rights of Man (Jefferson and His Time, Vol. 2), Dumas Malone