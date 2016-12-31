Here’s a list of the books I read in 2016, in chronological order:
- Interactive Data Visualization for the Web, Scott Murray
- Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush, Jon Meacham
- The Innovators: How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution, Walter Isaacson (first part)
- The Magic of Math: Solving for x and Figuring Out Why, Arthur Benjamin
- The English and Their History, Robert Tombs (first half)
- Project Future: The Inside Story Behind the Creation of Disney World, Chad Denver Emerson
- Betrayal: The Crisis in the Catholic Church, The Investigative Staff of the Boston Globe
- Three Years in Wonderland: The Disney Brothers, C. V. Wood, and the Making of the Great American Theme Park, Todd James Pierce (first few chapters)
- The Oxford History of the French Revolution, William Doyle
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari
- Ancient Rome: The Rise and Fall of an Empire, Simon Baker
- John Quincy Adams: Militant Spirit, James Traub
- America’s Great Debate: Henry Clay, Stephen A. Douglas, and the Compromise That Preserved the Union, Fergus M. Bordewich
- Test-Driven Development with Python, Harry Percival (most of it)
- Hitler: Ascent, 1889-1939, Volker Ullrich
- The Nix, Nathan Hill
- Death’s End, Cixin Liu
- Time Travel: A History, James Gleick
- Herbert Hoover: A Life, Glen Jeansonne
- Herbert Hoover in the White House: The Ordeal of the Presidency, Charles Rappleye
- The Framers’ Coup: The Making of the United States Constitution, Michael J. Klarman
- Moonglow, Michael Chabon
- The Yiddish Policemen’s Union, Michael Chabon
- Jefferson the Virginian (Jefferson and His Time, Vol. 1), Dumas Malone
- Jefferson and the Rights of Man (Jefferson and His Time, Vol. 2), Dumas Malone